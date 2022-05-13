Getting Answers
Four ways to save on summer travel

Americans are seeing high prices on just about everything, from gas to hotels.
Americans are seeing high prices on just about everything, from gas to hotels.
By Adria Goins
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KSLA) - As we approach the official start of summer — some of you are thinking about family trips or vacation plans.

Americans are seeing high prices on just about everything, from gas to hotels.

The website Ramsey Solutions listed some simple ways to cut back on what you spend and still give you the same experience:

  • First, consider adding free opportunities to your schedule like free concerts, museums, or movies in the park. Instead of going to a big amusement park that could cost you $100 and up per ticket, think about visiting a different kind of park: a state park or a national park. Both are much less expensive and some are even free.
  • If you’re going camping, instead of a cabin consider cutting costs by showing your kids how fun tent camping can be. Let them explore and enjoy a new adventure. Plus many of the campsites and parks offer free kids’ activities as part of their daily schedule.
  • Another option, while you’re surfing the web looking for places to go check to see if the place you’re planning to visit has any discount or coupon offers. That could save you a lot of money.
  • One final idea: stock up on snacks from the grocery or discount store to take with you on your trip. That way you’re not stopping at higher-priced gas stations or restaurants to satisfy your hunger pangs.

