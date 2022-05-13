Getting Answers
DPS identifies man killed in wreck on Hwy 64W in Smith County Thursday

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Lexi Vennetti
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas DPS troopers responded to a wreck on Thursday afternoon.

It was a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy 64 W and CR 1154 in Smith County, according to DPS.

According to a preliminary report by DPS, a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Alexander N. Woods, 31, of Tyler was traveling west on Hwy 64.

A white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Hwy 64, driven by Becky E. Browning, 57, or Irving. Her passenger was Wayne D. Whitworth, 56, of Ben Wheeler.

DPS says that for an unknown reason the Tacoma crossed into oncoming traffic, and struck the Silverado head on.

Woods died at the scene.

Browning and Whitworth are in a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

