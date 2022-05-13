C.C. Antoine house destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more information about a fire that destroyed a historical landmark on Friday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to the 1900 block of Perrin Street.

The fire was out by 4:46 a.m., according to crews on the scene. The historic C.C. Antoine House was destroyed in the blaze.

In March 2022, the house next door was damaged in the fire. The C. C. Antoine House was added to the National Register of Historic Places in August 1999.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

