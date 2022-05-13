Caddo Parish student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A student in Caddo Parish has earned a prestigious honor.

Caddo Magnet High School senior, Ashini Modi, has been selected as a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar, the school system announced Friday, May 13. She is one of just three students in the state to be selected.

School officials say Modi has been a standout and a leader throughout her time in school. Some of her achievements include being named a Louisiana Student of the Year, scoring a perfect 36 on the ACT, and becoming a top 300 student scientist in the National Regeneron Science Talent Search. Modi has also studies black hole with NASA through the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).

“Our state winners illustrate that Louisiana students are among the very brightest in the country,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “I congratulate every U.S. Presidential Scholar and join their families and communities in celebrating this high honor.”

Each year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars picks students to honor based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts. The commission also examines students’ demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership efforts. More than 5,000 candidates qualified this year.

The program was created in 1964, and has honored more than 7,900 students. Each year, the award is given to one girl and one boy in each state, as well as in D.C. and Puerto Rico. It’s also awarded to U.S. families living abroad. Fifteen students at-large are chosen, as well as 20 students in the arts and 20 in career and technical education.

Caddo school officials say Modi will attend Harvard in the fall, where she plans to major in physics. Modi has been involved in community service since she was in 6th grade when she created a library with 1,500 children’s books at a local homeless shelter. Modi has also been recognized by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, which is a national program honoring young individuals for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

