Bossier City man convicted of multiple child sex crimes to be sentenced

Stacey G. Wilhite
(Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office | BPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A man convicted of multiple child sex crimes in early February 2022 will be sentenced in a Bossier Parish court on the morning of Friday, May 13.

The sentencing will begin at 9 a.m.

Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 54, was convicted in February 2022 on seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count each of molestation and attempted molestation.

He was arrested in July 2020 and was initially charged with counts of sexual battery/touching and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. He eventually pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA news 12 for updates.

