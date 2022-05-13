Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.
BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to the scene of a wreck on the afternoon of Friday, May 13.

The incident occurred on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

Officials say a white pickup truck was travelling southbound when it hit a silver Chevy Silverado. The Silverado flipped multiple times and landed in a ditch.

Police have confirmed there was a fatal, however, other injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Belion
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport; girlfriend also charged
From left to right: Stanley Cash, Dasani Dawson, and Cora Burton-Emory
3 arrested in 2 large drug busts in Shreveport
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
Stacey G. Wilhite
Bossier City man sentenced for multiple child sex crimes
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says

Latest News

1 woman dead after wreck in Bienville Parish; car seat saves infant
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports that no one was injured. The road will remain closed...
Train crash closes Highway 169 in Caddo Parish
Bridge to be closed on Buncombe Road
Bridge to be closed on Buncombe Road