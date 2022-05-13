BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to the scene of a wreck on the afternoon of Friday, May 13.
The incident occurred on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.
Officials say a white pickup truck was travelling southbound when it hit a silver Chevy Silverado. The Silverado flipped multiple times and landed in a ditch.
Police have confirmed there was a fatal, however, other injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
