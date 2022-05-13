BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to the scene of a wreck on the afternoon of Friday, May 13.

The incident occurred on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

Officials say a white pickup truck was travelling southbound when it hit a silver Chevy Silverado. The Silverado flipped multiple times and landed in a ditch.

Police have confirmed there was a fatal, however, other injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

