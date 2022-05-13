Getting Answers
Baby formula shortage could impact childcare centers

(KFYR)
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - While the nationwide shortage of baby formula is most directly impacting families with infants, there could also be adverse effects in the childcare business.

Director of Clarks Preschool Meagan Jones said law centers that are licensed by the state in childcare require parents to bring in baby bottles pre-made. This means parents can’t drop off their children if they don’t have something to eat.

“If the mom can’t find the formula, they can’t bring the bottles, so we don’t have anything to feed the babies,” she said.

Jones said she’s already seen parents having a difficult time trying to get specific formula for their baby’s needs. So far, that have not lost any children.

“That’s always a possibility [losing children] but I hope we can get the situation sorted out,” said Jones.

Ariana Stover’s child attends daycare, and she said the shortage is a major concern for her family.

“Just being nervous, not knowing when you ran out, where you are going to find it again, if it’s going to be accessible or affordable. It’s already pretty expensive,” she said.

Although there is not an end in sight for the shortage, the federal government is stepping up its effort to bring relief to families.

