1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center offering baby formula to parents who take classes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Although donations of baby formula are down, officials with 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center in Texarkana say they have a limited supply of baby formula at the “Mothers Store.”

Kristie Wright is the director of the center, and says the formula is not available to the general public, but can be purchased by those who attend a Baby Care or Toddler Care class; the classes are offered on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

“We have always had a limit just to make sure it goes around and we wanted to make sure they have enough and we realize they may not be able to get it at Walmart, so we are adjusting as needed. We don’t want any hungry babies,” said Wright.

If a family wants to participate in a class, they should visit 1st Choice Pregnancy Center, located at 602 Main St. in Texarkana, Texas. There is no charge for the classes.

