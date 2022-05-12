Unseasonably hot stretch of weather continues into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The heat remains our top and really only weather story for the near future. Temperatures will continue to top 90 degrees most afternoons and could threaten some record highs in the coming days. Some rain is possible into the weekend, but most of us will be staying dry.

For the rest of your Thursday we’ll stay in the upper 80s to low 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures closer to 100. Sunshine and dry weather will continue through late afternoon.

Skies will stay clear on into the evening hours with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Later tonight we’ll settle back into the 60s to around 70.

Once again we’ll start off your Friday with hazy sunshine and muggy conditions. Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 80s by the lunch hour with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90. With the humidity we’ll again be feeling closer to 100. A few puffy clouds may develop through the afternoon, but we’ll likely stay dry much of the day.

By late afternoon or early evening a few spotty showers or storms may develop across parts of northwest Louisiana. These won’t last long past sunset, but a few of you may get a brief downpour out of it. The chance for rain is only around 20%.

Little change in the weather is expected heading into the weekend. Temperatures may ease back a degree or 2 Saturday, but we’ll still be running around 90. We’ll likely gain back some of that heat on Sunday.

A few showers or storms may impact parts of the area on Saturday, but once again, the majority of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. Sunday is looking dry for everyone.

The forecast into next week won’t bring any changes. In fact, after a solid week of 90 degree heat and little to no rain, the ground may dry up enough for temperatures to push a little bit higher. Low to mid 90s will be common throughout the week and even a few upper 90s look possible by week’s end. Overnight lows will continue to run around the 70 degree mark. Little to no rain is expected.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

