Shriners marks 100 years since cornerstone placed

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, Shriners Hospital for Children marked the 100th anniversary of the placing of the building's cornerstone.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, May 12, Shriners Children’s Hospitals in Shreveport marked the 100th anniversary of the laying of the hospital’s cornerstone.

The event was held to reflect upon the significance and symbolism of the proceedings of that day 100 years ago. On May 12, 1922, members of the Shriners fraternity helped officiate the laying of the cornerstone for the world’s first Shriners Hospital.

The ceremony help back in 1922, surrounded by Masonic tradition, was brought about thanks to the efforts of the El Karubah Shriners to secure Shreveport as the first location for the hospital. It’s thought of as an “ambitious and unprecedented” healthcare initiative on the part of the Shriners fraternity.

Thursday’s ceremony paid homage to those whose hard work and dedication allowed Shriners Children’s to thrive. The hospital’s mission has evolved into an international system of healthcare facilities dedicated to improving the lives of children, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

