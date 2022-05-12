Getting Answers
Princeton man charged for first-degree rape of a child

Jason Garcia, 36
Jason Garcia, 36(Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRINCETON, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Princeton man has been found guilty and charged with first-degree rape of a child.

The jury was unanimous in the verdict for Jason Garcia, 36, relating to incidents that occurred over several years. After several unsuccessful attempts by the victim to report the abuse, a disclosure was finally made at school and an investigation into the allegations immediately began.

Detective Debra McKay with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and scheduled the child and other minors for forensic interviews. Representatives of the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center and the CARA Center testified at the trial and were crucial in the prosecution of the case.

“Everyone involved should be commended for their work on this case. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gingerbread House, and CARA Center all did an outstanding job delivering a strong case to our office. We are very blessed to have resources like these here in our community to help make experiences like this even just the slightest bit easier for these children,” said Assistant District Attorney Chance Nerren.

Sentencing for Garcia is set for July 28. The charge of first-degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence.

