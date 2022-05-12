Picayune Highschooler makes it out of New Orleans East interstate shooting unharmed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days after a near-death experience on the I-10, the Bennet family is still in shock that 18-year-old Gage Bennet made it out ok.

“I’m at a lost for words for everything,” Gage Bennet said.

Tuesday at around 11:46 p.m. Bennet was heading home from work after his construction job wrapped up in Metairie. The Picayune resident was in the far left lane headed home to Mississippi when he noticed something was wrong just before Exit 242 I-10 East.

“All of the sudden, what sounded like fireworks started to go off,” he said. “All of the sudden, I started to see the road get it, concrete and stuff like that shoot up. Finally, I put two and two together and realized, we just got shot at.”

Bennet says a black, four-door sedan sprayed bullets on the interstate at a car in the middle lane and then at him. A bullet managed to hit his radiator, causing steam to cloud the car. Another bullet hit his tire, forcing the high schooler to park on the Crowder exit.

He watched the sedan speed off while he was counting their blessings.

“I’m very very grateful for one that I made it out of there without a scratch and that the lady in the middle lane made it out with just a graze on her arm,” Bennet said.

The New Orleans Police Department says the female driver was treated and released from the hospital for grazed gunshot wounds.

And as for Bennet’s car, it’s no longer able to run until his family makes repairs. They were able to borrow equipment to bring the Nissan Altima to Gage’s brother’s home.

His mother, Sabrina, was able to count the seven shots that hit his bumper, radiator, engine, hood and one that hit the passenger seat.

“He obviously had an angel sitting beside him that day because the one that came through that door could’ve very well killed him,” Sabrina Bennet said. “We are hard working people, trying to teach our children right. To come inches from losing my baby, it’s not ok. It’s not ok.”

Sabrina says she knows her son isn’t the first person to go through an I-10 shooting in that area and hopes people keep their eyes open when driving through.

“You always say it won’t happen to you until it does and now that it has happened to my son, I’m trying to get the word out to people. pay attention,” she said.

And for Gage, he says he is still making the daily commute across the state line, hoping that the NOPD finds the people who shot at him.

“I got to do what I got to do to make a living, being able to support myself through college. I’m not going to let something like this stop me,” he said.

The NOPD says there are no current updates available in this active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police or Crimestoppers.

