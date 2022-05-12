Getting Answers
‘One, Two Step mistake’: PETA slams Ciara and Russell Wilson for new puppy

Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WVUE) - On Mother’s Day, Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed a new addition to their family, a new puppy. Looks like PETA doesn’t approve, and they had a few words for the couple.

The NFL star and musician revealed the new dog on social media following the quarterback’s trade to Denver. They named the puppy “Bronco,” as mentioned in an Instagram video.

“Meet.. BRONCO 🐶,” Ciara said of the new dog. “The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:),” she captioned.

Ciara called the puppy “the sweetest surprise,” insinuating it was a Mother’s Day gift.

This didn’t fly well with PETA. According to TMZ, they used song references, calling out the married couple in a statement:

“One, Two Step mistake by killing a shelter dog’s chances of finding a home. PETA is calling on the couple to Level Up on kindness by adopting a companion for this pup instead of fueling the homeless-animal crisis. PETA believes that the puppy likely came from a breeder where “mother dogs are often locked inside filthy cages and bred over and over until their bodies give out.”

The puppy will have plenty of room to roam in the Wilsons’ home as the couple bought a $25 million mansion after Russell was traded to the Broncos.

