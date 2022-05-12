‘One, Two Step mistake’: PETA slams Ciara and Russell Wilson for new puppy

(WVUE) - On Mother’s Day, Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed a new addition to their family, a new puppy. Looks like PETA doesn’t approve, and they had a few words for the couple.

The NFL star and musician revealed the new dog on social media following the quarterback’s trade to Denver. They named the puppy “Bronco,” as mentioned in an Instagram video.

“Meet.. BRONCO 🐶,” Ciara said of the new dog. “The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:),” she captioned.

Ciara called the puppy “the sweetest surprise,” insinuating it was a Mother’s Day gift.

This didn’t fly well with PETA. According to TMZ, they used song references, calling out the married couple in a statement:

“One, Two Step mistake by killing a shelter dog’s chances of finding a home. PETA is calling on the couple to Level Up on kindness by adopting a companion for this pup instead of fueling the homeless-animal crisis. PETA believes that the puppy likely came from a breeder where “mother dogs are often locked inside filthy cages and bred over and over until their bodies give out.”

The puppy will have plenty of room to roam in the Wilsons’ home as the couple bought a $25 million mansion after Russell was traded to the Broncos.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have purchased a $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, CO 🏠



➖ 20,000 sq ft.

➖ 4 BR, 12 BA

➖ 9-car garage

➖ Indoor pool

➖ Game room

➖ Basketball court

➖ Theater



It's the most-expensive single-family home sold in Denver-area history. pic.twitter.com/2dDqS2OCac — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 15, 2022

