No end in sight for heatwave

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more intense heat for the ArkLaTex with only a marginal chances for showers and storms Friday night and Saturday. Besides that you can expect the afternoons of highs in the low to mid-90s to continue on unabated for the region. In fact it appears the chances for a major cold front to roll through the region does not appear possible until at least the end of the next week. So if you like the sunshine and heat you will continue to love this weather, but for everyone just do what you can to keep your energy bills under control.

We are tracking intense heat on the way that has no end in sight. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting yet another and somewhat humid day ahead for the region. I say somewhat humid because we should see at least a slight drop in the mugginess compared to Wednesday. Temperatures this morning are again starting off in the low to mid-70s and will quickly move into the 90s once we reach the middle of the afternoon. On top of the heat we have Air Quality Alerts for portions of East Texas due to elevated levels of Ozone in the atmosphere.

As we move to Friday and the weekend we continue to expect more heat ahead for the region, but we could see some hit and miss showers and storms Friday night and Saturday as a weak airmass boundary. This will cause a subtle change in wind direction that will help spur the development of a few showers and storms first Friday night and again Saturday afternoon. Don’t expect major rain, but perhaps some localized relief from the showers and storms. High temperatures throughout the weekend though still should be in the 90s both days.

Looking ahead to next week we are expecting more heat on the way for the region. The reason for this is that our weather pattern will still be so far to our north in terms of the location of the Jet Stream our highs will stay in a steady state of 90s being an everyday occurrence along with sunshine. There are some hints that down the road we could see some changes towards the end of next week, but there are a lot of 90 degree days between now and then.

In the meantime, hangout by the pool today if you can! Have a great Thursday!

