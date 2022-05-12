Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Man trying to rob woman stabbed multiple times by witness in New Orleans

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 31-year-old man is awaiting arrest in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times while trying to rob a woman, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say Lorris Puckett attempted to snatch a 37-year-old woman’s purse in the 1000 block of Canal Street just after 11:30 a.m. on Wed., May 11.

During the struggle, another man came to the victim’s aid and stabbed Puckett multiple times.

CRIMETRACKER

Man accused of killing LSU superfan ‘Big Lee’ Martin dies of illness

Real estate agent convicted of manslaughter in 2018 beating death of man on St. Charles Avenue

OMV employee accused of accepting bribes for CDLs

Puckett was transported to a local hospital. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Belion
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport; girlfriend also charged
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, (above) was involved in a civil dispute with his...
Arkansas man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew twice
The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the...
Panola County Sheriff’s Office responds to gas site explosion
BOOKED: Robert Michael Singleton (left), 66, of Shreveport, 49 counts of distribution of...
2 Caddo men arrested for separate cases of alleged distribution of child porn

Latest News

Louisiana House of Representatives
State rep. asks to put abortion bill back on calendar; no vote made
Blood drives held for victims of explosions
Blood drives held for victims of explosions
Councilmen want closer look at pool management contract with out-of-state company
Councilmen want closer look at pool management contract with out-of-state company
RAW FOOTAGE: Mother of Tyrone Sumlin speaks on son's death
RAW FOOTAGE: Mother of Tyrone Sumlin speaks on son's death
A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
Louisiana House removes murder charge from abortion bill