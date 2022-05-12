Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

ALL CLEAR: Louisiana State Capitol briefly evacuated due to suspicious package

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Capitol was temporarily evacuated due to a suspicious package on Thursday, May 12.

Reports indicate a bag was found unattended. Everyone was allowed back inside minutes later.

Lawmakers had not yet begun to debate the controversial abortion bill.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Belion, DOB: 7/27/1999
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport; girlfriend also charged
Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, (above) was involved in a civil dispute with his...
Arkansas man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew twice
The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the...
Panola County Sheriff’s Office responds to gas site explosion
BOOKED: Robert Michael Singleton (left), 66, of Shreveport, 49 counts of distribution of...
2 Caddo men arrested for separate cases of alleged distribution of child porn
Man found dead in bed of a pickup; homicide investigation underway

Latest News

GETTING ANSWERS: How to access affordable internet
Shriner's Hospital in Shreveport celebrates 100th anniversary
Shriner's Hospital in Shreveport celebrates 100th anniversary
How to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
How to apply for Affordable Connectivity Program
One-on-one interview with Bossier City's new police chief
One-on-one interview with Bossier City's new police chief