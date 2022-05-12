Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

January trial date set for ex-NY lieutenant governor in corruption case

FILE - Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin leaves a hearing in federal court on Monday,...
FILE - Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin leaves a hearing in federal court on Monday, April 18, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A January trial date was set Thursday for former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to face charges that he traded his clout as a state senator for campaign contributions.

The Jan. 23 date was set by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan during an otherwise routine pretrial hearing.

Benjamin’s lawyer, Barry Berke, told Oetken he thinks there will be no trial because he will prove prosecutors overreached by charging Benjamin last month.

The arrest spoiled the Democrat’s plans to join New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, another Democrat, in her campaign for governor. Benjamin resigned as lieutenant governor after pleading not guilty on the day of his arrest.

“We believe it’s the most aggressive political corruption case ever pursued in any court,” Berke said.

Berke said the prosecution’s claims were “not a crime.” The government alleges Benjamin obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

The lawyer said earlier court cases have shown that what occurred between Benjamin and the real estate developer was common practice and for centuries has not been illegal.

“We have not found a single case that has ever been brought that is remotely close to this case,” he said.

“It is absolutely not a crime,” Berke added. “The indictment should and will be dismissed.”

Responding to the argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Abramowicz said prosecutors were well aware of court cases Berke cited as proof that the indictment should be dismissed.

“We don’t believe there are any grounds for dismissal of the indictment,” he said.

Benjamin did not comment as he left the courthouse.

In September, Hochul chose Benjamin, then a state lawmaker, to serve as second-in-command when she became governor after Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations he sexually harassed 11 women, which he denied.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, (above) was involved in a civil dispute with his...
Arkansas man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew twice
The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the...
Panola County Sheriff’s Office responds to gas site explosion
Man found dead in bed of a pickup; homicide investigation underway
BOOKED: Robert Michael Singleton (left), 66, of Shreveport, 49 counts of distribution of...
2 Caddo men arrested for separate cases of alleged distribution of child porn
The call came in just before 8 a.m. to an area of Interstate 220 west between the Interstate 20...
Overturned big-rig closes portion of I-220 W in Shreveport

Latest News

A road rage incident caught on camera, when a man pulls a gun on a driver who cut him off.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Driver gets gun pulled on him in road rage incident
Captain Mugshot, also known as Mugz, joined the Truckee Police Department on Friday.
Stray dog gets second chance, becomes police department’s ‘Community Outreach Canine’
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, 4 other lawmakers
Barney and Ginger are reunited five years after she had been stolen.
Stolen dog reunited with her original family 5 years later
A road rage incident caught on camera, when a man pulls a gun on a driver who cut him off.
VIDEO: Driver has gun pulled on him in in road rage incident