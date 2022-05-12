Getting Answers
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport

Cortez Belion, DOB: 7/27/1999
Cortez Belion, DOB: 7/27/1999(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An inmate who escaped from custody was captured in Shreveport Wednesday, May 11.

The Shreveport Police Department says Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., officers with SPD and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested an inmate who was found in the 3500 block of Lakeland Avenue.

Police say Cortez Belion, 22, was in the custody of BPSO for felony charges stemming from an incident that happened in Bossier City. On May 8, Belion was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. While there, police say he escaped from the custody of a private security company contracted by BPSO.

Agents were able to determine Belion was at a house in the 3500 block of Lakeland Avenue. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and was able to assist in finding Belion, who was hiding in the house. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated escape.

