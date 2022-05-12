Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

How to recognize if someone is having a stroke

By Kori Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With May being National Stroke Awareness Month, doctors say they want people to be able to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

Roughly every 40 seconds, strokes are a leading cause of death and disability in America. There are three types of strokes: ischemic, hemorrhagic and transient ischemic.

Ischemic strokes happen when the blood supply to your brain is blocked. Hemorrhagic strokes happen when the blood vessels around your brain tissue burst. A transient ischemic attack or “mini-stroke” usually lasts only a few minutes and doesn’t cause permanent damage.

In order to recognize and remember the signs of a stroke, you can use the acronym F.A.S.T:

  • F is for face. Check for drooping on the side of the face.
  • A is for arm/hand. Check for droop or weakness.
  • S is for speech. Check for slurring speech or inability to speak.
  • T is for time. It’s time to call 911.

Some stroke symptoms may only be temporary, but you never want to ignore the warning signs. When someone is having a stroke, every second counts. If you notice any of the signs, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Belion, DOB: 7/27/1999
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport; girlfriend also charged
Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, (above) was involved in a civil dispute with his...
Arkansas man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew twice
The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the...
Panola County Sheriff’s Office responds to gas site explosion
BOOKED: Robert Michael Singleton (left), 66, of Shreveport, 49 counts of distribution of...
2 Caddo men arrested for separate cases of alleged distribution of child porn
Man found dead in bed of a pickup; homicide investigation underway