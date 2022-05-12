How to recognize if someone is having a stroke

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With May being National Stroke Awareness Month, doctors say they want people to be able to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

Roughly every 40 seconds, strokes are a leading cause of death and disability in America. There are three types of strokes: ischemic, hemorrhagic and transient ischemic.

Ischemic strokes happen when the blood supply to your brain is blocked. Hemorrhagic strokes happen when the blood vessels around your brain tissue burst. A transient ischemic attack or “mini-stroke” usually lasts only a few minutes and doesn’t cause permanent damage.

In order to recognize and remember the signs of a stroke, you can use the acronym F.A.S.T:

F is for face. Check for drooping on the side of the face.

A is for arm/hand. Check for droop or weakness.

S is for speech. Check for slurring speech or inability to speak.

T is for time. It’s time to call 911.

Some stroke symptoms may only be temporary, but you never want to ignore the warning signs. When someone is having a stroke, every second counts. If you notice any of the signs, call 911 immediately.

