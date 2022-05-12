GETTING ANSWERS: How to access affordable internet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you live in a low-income household and need help paying for internet service and internet connected devices, there’s support available through a new program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. It also gives up to $75 a month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.

Eligible households should be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the following requirements:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program

Participates in one of these assistance programs: The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision; SNAP Medicaid Federal Public Housing Assistance Supplemental Security Income (SSI) WIC Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits or Lifeline

Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance Tribal TANF Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations Tribal Head Start (income based)



To apply for the program, click here.

