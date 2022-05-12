Getting Answers
GETTING ANSWERS: How to access affordable internet

(unsplash.com)
By Kori Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you live in a low-income household and need help paying for internet service and internet connected devices, there’s support available through a new program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. It also gives up to $75 a month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.

Eligible households should be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the following requirements:

  • Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
  • Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program
  • Participates in one of these assistance programs:
    • The National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;
    • SNAP
    • Medicaid
    • Federal Public Housing Assistance
    • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
    • WIC
    • Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits
    • or Lifeline;
  • Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands:
    • Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance
    • Tribal TANF
    • Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations
    • Tribal Head Start (income based)

To apply for the program, click here.

