Fatal crash in Morehouse Parish claims life of 20-year-old

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MER ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a young man.

According to LSP, the crash happened on Thursday, May 12, 2022, around 4:45 a.m.

LSP said: “Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle crash which occurred on U.S. Highway 425 south of Louisiana Highway 3051.  This crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Ethan J. Nelson of Bastrop, who was not restrained.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that Nelson was driving north on United States Highway 425, in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado Truck.  For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet left the roadway, struck a driveway, and overturned ejecting Nelson.

“Nelson, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner.  Nelson’s passengers sustained minor injuries.  Impairment is suspected to be a factor.  A toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

“Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. In addition, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a motor vehicle crash.  Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.  Louisiana Law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

“In 2022, Troop F has investigated 10 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 12 fatalities.”

