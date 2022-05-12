Getting Answers
Elderly woman not wearing seat belt killed in Bossier Parish crash

By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Haughton is dead after a crash in Bossier Parish.

Louisiana State Police says it happened May 10 just after 9 a.m. on Highway 80 at Oakhaven Drive. The two-vehicle crash took the life of Dorothy Hughart, 78.

LSP’s initial investigation shows a 2014 GMC Acadia was headed east on Highway 80, while at the same time, Hughart was driving her 2001 Chevy S-10 west. As the GMC tried to make a left onto Oakhaven Drive, she reportedly failed to yield the right of way and hit Hughart’s Chevy. This caused the Chevy to flip. The vehicle came to rest in the westbound lanes of Highway 80. The GMC came to a stop on Oakhaven Drive.

Police say Hughart was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck; she was taken to a hospital in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. On May 11, troopers were notified Hughart had passed away. The other driver, who was wearing their seat belt, was not injured.

LSP officials say they don’t suspect anyone was impaired, but routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers nonetheless. The wreck is still under investigation.

