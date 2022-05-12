Driver calls family members to help fight occupants of second car involved in crash, sheriff says

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Four people have been arrested after a road rage incident in Houma, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a crash, Sheriff Tim Soignet says the driver of one car followed the occupants of the second car to their apartment complex and a fight ensued.

During the fight, Soignet says one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bat. A woman who is six months pregnant also reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that instigated the fight was identified as Courtney Williams, 18. Soignet says she called several of her family members to the apartments to help her fight.

The family members were identified as Walter Williams, 42, Courtney’s mother and father, Renata Livas, 41, Natalya Williams, 23 of Thibodaux, and another known relative.

Courtney, Walter, Natalya, and Livas are facing charges of aggravated battery and disturbing the peace by fighting. Courtney is facing an additional charge of criminal damage to property.

