Community continues to support victims of BAFB explosion with blood drive

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A blood drive took place Thursday, May 12 to help Adam Purland and Clay Moock. The two men are still fighting after suffering injuries from and explosion that happened at Barksdale Air Force Base several weeks ago.

The community gathered at a LifeShare bus on 9210 Wallace Lake Road. Matthew Hortman said he’s giving back because he suffered severe burns as a kid and knows what it feels like to be in dire need of blood.

“I was severely burned when I was 18-months-old and I have received blood myself to help, so I think it’s very important to donate because it does matter where your blood goes. And I know one of the burn victims from the recent gas explosion here and it’s a good way to help them and to help your community as well,” he said.

You can continue to donate blood at any LifeShare Blood location.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

