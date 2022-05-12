Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

COLD CASE: Anonymous business owner now offering $10k for info in 2017 death of Tyrone Sumlin

Tyrone Sumlin, 35, was shot and killed Sept. 3, 2017.
Tyrone Sumlin, 35, was shot and killed Sept. 3, 2017.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - An anonymous business owner in Minden is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the 2017 death of Tyrone Sumlin.

Officials with the Minden Police Department say they do have a person of interest in this case, but declines to reveal any more details.

On Thursday, May 12, Sumlin’s mother, Ruthie, plans to address the media about her son’s murder.

Tyrone, 35, was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2017 while standing in his driveway. In November of 2020, crews searched a creek near the spot where Tyrone was killed, looking for the murder weapon.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, (above) was involved in a civil dispute with his...
Arkansas man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew twice
The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the...
Panola County Sheriff’s Office responds to gas site explosion
Man found dead in bed of a pickup; homicide investigation underway
BOOKED: Robert Michael Singleton (left), 66, of Shreveport, 49 counts of distribution of...
2 Caddo men arrested for separate cases of alleged distribution of child porn
The call came in just before 8 a.m. to an area of Interstate 220 west between the Interstate 20...
Overturned big-rig closes portion of I-220 W in Shreveport

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Minden considering curfew for juveniles
Cortez Belion, DOB: 7/27/1999
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport
Who will manage Shreveport’s pools this summer?
Elderly woman not wearing seat belt killed in Bossier Parish crash