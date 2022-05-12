COLD CASE: Anonymous business owner now offering $10k for info in 2017 death of Tyrone Sumlin

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - An anonymous business owner in Minden is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the 2017 death of Tyrone Sumlin.

Officials with the Minden Police Department say they do have a person of interest in this case, but declines to reveal any more details.

On Thursday, May 12, Sumlin’s mother, Ruthie, plans to address the media about her son’s murder.

Tyrone, 35, was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2017 while standing in his driveway. In November of 2020, crews searched a creek near the spot where Tyrone was killed, looking for the murder weapon.

