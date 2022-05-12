Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

City of Minden considering curfew for juveniles

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden is considering imposing a curfew on juveniles.

The curfew would restrict the outdoor activities of juveniles in the city between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the curfew would be 12 to 5 a.m. This would apply to anyone under the age of 18.

Those in violation of the proposed curfew could face penalties. The city says juveniles who break curfew two or more times will incur a fine of no more than $300 for each offense for their parents. Also, parents could be sentenced to no more than six months in jail.

The Minden City Council will consider the proposal at its meeting on Friday, May 13.

FULL PROPOSAL

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, (above) was involved in a civil dispute with his...
Arkansas man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew twice
The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the...
Panola County Sheriff’s Office responds to gas site explosion
Man found dead in bed of a pickup; homicide investigation underway
BOOKED: Robert Michael Singleton (left), 66, of Shreveport, 49 counts of distribution of...
2 Caddo men arrested for separate cases of alleged distribution of child porn
The call came in just before 8 a.m. to an area of Interstate 220 west between the Interstate 20...
Overturned big-rig closes portion of I-220 W in Shreveport

Latest News

Tyrone Sumlin, 35, was shot and killed Sept. 3, 2017.
COLD CASE: Anonymous business owner now offering $10k for info in 2017 death of Tyrone Sumlin
Cortez Belion, DOB: 7/27/1999
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport
Who will manage Shreveport’s pools this summer?
Elderly woman not wearing seat belt killed in Bossier Parish crash