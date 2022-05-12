City of Minden considering curfew for juveniles

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden is considering imposing a curfew on juveniles.

The curfew would restrict the outdoor activities of juveniles in the city between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the curfew would be 12 to 5 a.m. This would apply to anyone under the age of 18.

Those in violation of the proposed curfew could face penalties. The city says juveniles who break curfew two or more times will incur a fine of no more than $300 for each offense for their parents. Also, parents could be sentenced to no more than six months in jail.

The Minden City Council will consider the proposal at its meeting on Friday, May 13.

