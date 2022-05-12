CHANGING THE GAME: Former Calvary football standout giving back to under-resourced areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Full of energy and inspiration is how many describe Chanse Sylvie.

The former Calvary football standout went on to play for the University of Oklahoma Sooners, but home was always fresh on his mind. He wondered how he could help students in under-resourced areas. Sylvie says it took a village to raise him; he credits his success to his parents and the many people who poured into his life.

The OneMindSet Foundation is a Boldly in your face foundation who will face any challenges to deliver opportunity for all our communities to thrive just as Black Wall Street once did! (Chanse Sylvie/OneMindSet Foundation)

In 2020, Chanse created the OneMindSet Foundation, an organization that aims to fill the void in local communities.

“I love football. I love the game because I was good at it, but deep down, this is something I always wanted to do: make a difference in the community and make change,” said Sylvie.

And he is making a difference. Earlier in 2022, he teamed up with Booker T. Washington High School administrators to take the top students on a trip to his alma mater, University of Oklahoma in Norman and Langston University, not far from OU. Through sponsorships, nearly 30 students received an all expenses paid trip. The goal was to give them the experience of college tours outside of the state.

The OneMindSet Foundation is a Boldly in your face foundation who will face any challenges to deliver opportunity for all our communities to thrive just as Black Wall Street once did! (Chanse Sylvie/OneMindSet Foundation)

“A lot of us haven’t been outside of Shreveport and being able to go to a whole other state and look at other schools,” Dechelle Mason said.

Chanse set up visits with tour guides, housing, band directors, and athletic recruiters. He says when he was visiting schools as a D1 athlete, universities rolled out the red carpet for him, and he wanted to give these students that same experience.

At the end of the visit, all of the students from BTW were accepted into Langston University. One of the students received a nearly $50,000 scholarship for band and academics. Aniya Williams says a lot of seniors who went on the trip are glad to gave gone on the trip and to have been accepted into Langston University.

The OneMindSet Foundation is a Boldly in your face foundation who will face any challenges to deliver opportunity for all our communities to thrive just as Black Wall Street once did! (KSLA)

“Now we are on an even playing field,” she said.

The students also attended the OU spring football game.

If you would like to learn more about the OneMindSet Foundation or donate to the organization, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.