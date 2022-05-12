Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Building in downtown Shreveport to be renovated into multi-sport venue

(HSBB)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the City of Shreveport, the Stageworks of Louisiana building will soon be renovated for use as a multi-sport venue.

The building it located downtown at 400 Clyde Fant Parkway.

Officials say the venue will be capable of hosting any indoor sport that uses a wood floor, like basketball, volleyball, pickleball or cheer competitions.

The renovations cost $4.5 million and construction will begin in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortez Belion, DOB: 7/27/1999
Inmate who escaped from hospital captured in Shreveport; girlfriend also charged
Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, (above) was involved in a civil dispute with his...
Arkansas man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew twice
The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the...
Panola County Sheriff’s Office responds to gas site explosion
BOOKED: Robert Michael Singleton (left), 66, of Shreveport, 49 counts of distribution of...
2 Caddo men arrested for separate cases of alleged distribution of child porn
Man found dead in bed of a pickup; homicide investigation underway

Latest News

How to recognize if someone is having a stroke
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Blood drive held at Minden Medical Center for 3 Webster Parish explosion victims
Jason Garcia, 36
Princeton man charged for first-degree rape of a child
Minden City Council to discuss proposed juvenile curfew
Minden City Council to discuss proposed juvenile curfew