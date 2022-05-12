Building in downtown Shreveport to be renovated into multi-sport venue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the City of Shreveport, the Stageworks of Louisiana building will soon be renovated for use as a multi-sport venue.

The building it located downtown at 400 Clyde Fant Parkway.

Officials say the venue will be capable of hosting any indoor sport that uses a wood floor, like basketball, volleyball, pickleball or cheer competitions.

The renovations cost $4.5 million and construction will begin in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.