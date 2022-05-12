Building in downtown Shreveport to be renovated into multi-sport venue
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the City of Shreveport, the Stageworks of Louisiana building will soon be renovated for use as a multi-sport venue.
The building it located downtown at 400 Clyde Fant Parkway.
Officials say the venue will be capable of hosting any indoor sport that uses a wood floor, like basketball, volleyball, pickleball or cheer competitions.
The renovations cost $4.5 million and construction will begin in the summer of 2023.
