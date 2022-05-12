Blood drive being held at Minden Medical Center for 3 Webster Parish explosion victims

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A blood drive is happening Thursday, May 12 for the three men seriously burned in an explosion in Cotton Valley earlier in the week.

The blood drive for Reagan Hardaway, Chancey Hawk, and Daniel Payne begins at 7 a.m. at the Minden Medical Center. Blood can be donated until 3 p.m.

Authorities say the blast occurred just before noon on Monday, May 9 at Aeropres Corp. on Marathon Tank Road. The three men were flown to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

