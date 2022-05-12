Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for Saturday, May 14

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - After two years of being put on pause due to the pandemic, a major food drive will be back in action this weekend. Organizers say all residents in the region can help make this drive a success.

On Thursday, May 11, as usual, letter carriers with the United States Postal Service in Texarkana loaded up their trucks to deliver mail to those in the ArkLaTex. However, this Saturday (May 14), postal employees locally and across the country are hoping to bring more packages back to the post office.

The 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022. (KSLA)

“This time is so critical for us to be able to select food to give to the community that is in need,” said Sallie Moore, a postal employee.

After two years of being on hold due to COVID-19, The National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is set for Saturday, May 14. Residents are asked to leave a donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before mail delivery this Saturday.

“When I was growing up, I had hardly anything, you know. It really means a lot for my fellow carriers and to our citizens, our local citizens here,” said Amber McCarty, a letter carrier working out of Texarkana.

Harvest Regional Food Bank is one of the charities slated to benefit from this food drive. Harvest executive director, Camille Wrinkle, says it’s critical for this time of year.

“A lot of families we serve have children who benefit from reduced and free school meals, so going into the summer months, they may not have access to those meals and that just puts an extra burden on the families we serve,” said Wrinkle.

“Our goal is to collect as much food as possible,” Moore said.

Officials say the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the country’s largest one-day food drive and in the 30 years since it began, the drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food.

