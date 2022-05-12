Alexandria City Council votes in favor of investigating Hall administration’s handling of public info as it relates to APD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council held a special meeting regarding an investigation into the Alexandria Police Department, which was called together by Council President Catherine Davidson.

The council voted 4-1 at the meeting in favor of investigating Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration’s handling of public information as it relates to APD.

Council members Catherine Davidson, Gerber Porter, Reddex Washington and Cynthia Perry voted in favor. Councilmember Chuck Fowler voted no. Lee Rubin and Jim Villard were not present.

This comes after the mayor said earlier in the day that an official vote to hold an “unprecedented investigation” surrounding APD has not happened. Following the council’s meeting, Mayor Hall released the following response:

“We are disappointed the City Council has elected to conduct an unprecedented investigation into the work of the brave men and women of the Alexandria Police Department. Chief Howard and his staff have responded to every question the council members have asked, providing data directly from the Computer Assisted Dispatch system. We have shared the information with the local media and met with them today to ensure they have the facts. Frankly, we don’t see the need for an investigation as the information the council has requested has been provided to them already as well as to the media to share with the public. However, it is their right under the City Charter to investigate the affairs of any City department. As such, APD and my staff will cooperate fully. I do regret that they have chosen to subject the outstanding men and women of APD to this needless process.”

Earlier in the day before the meeting was held, the Hall administration called an invite-only briefing at APD in response to upcoming meeting. This was the documentation that was provided to those in attendance:

Davidson and Councilman Reddex Washington were stopped from entering the briefing at APD, because they were not on the invite list. The city also said they had “limited space” for it. Notably, there are six empty seats.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.