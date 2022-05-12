Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden co-hosts 2nd global COVID summit as US nears 1M deaths
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
US producer prices surge 11% in April on higher food costs
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Blood drive being held at Minden Medical Center for 3 Webster Parish explosion victims
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
Baby formula shortage reaches ‘crisis’ level in some places