3 arrested in Tigerland shooting that left teen dead, woman injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said three men were arrested in connection with a shooting near LSU’s campus that left one person dead and another person hurt on Tuesday, May 3.

Investigators said Carltez Tucker, 16, of Gonzales, died in the shooting. They added a 24-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds not considered life-threatening.

BRPD reported Denzel Louis, 23, Johnathan Smith, 25, and Rickey McClain, 19, were arrested on Thursday, May 12. Each is charged with first-degree murder, according to officials.

Detectives said it is believed the shooting stemmed from a stolen firearm that Tucker had taken. They added an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a major role in the arrests being made.

Police said the victim was found dead from gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Bob Pettit Boulevard in Tigerland, which is not far from Nicholson Drive, around 9 p.m. They added the woman was later found at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

