3 arrested in 2 large drug busts in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been arrested by the Shreveport Police Department recently as part of large drug busts.

Police say on April 26, members of the SPD Street Level Interdiction Unit conducted an investigation that led to the discovery and seizure of 7.62 lbs of marijuana and a firearm from a home in the 200 block of Prospect Street. Stanley Cash, 36, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics.

Drugs and guns seized during the arrest of Cash (SPD)

Then on May 6, the same unit conducted another operation (this one in the 1600 block of Dilg League) and seized:

170 ml of codeine

18 hydrocodone pills

3,235 doses of Xanax

99 g of marijuana

4 pistols

2 assault rifles

Drugs and weapons seized during the arrest of Dawson and Burton-Emory (SPD)

In this case, officials arrested Dasani Dawson, 22, and Cora Burton-Emory, 20. They’re both charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.