3 arrested in 2 large drug busts in Shreveport

From left to right: Stanley Cash, Dasani Dawson, and Cora Burton-Emory
From left to right: Stanley Cash, Dasani Dawson, and Cora Burton-Emory(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been arrested by the Shreveport Police Department recently as part of large drug busts.

Police say on April 26, members of the SPD Street Level Interdiction Unit conducted an investigation that led to the discovery and seizure of 7.62 lbs of marijuana and a firearm from a home in the 200 block of Prospect Street. Stanley Cash, 36, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics.

Drugs and guns seized during the arrest of Cash
Drugs and guns seized during the arrest of Cash(SPD)

Then on May 6, the same unit conducted another operation (this one in the 1600 block of Dilg League) and seized:

  • 170 ml of codeine
  • 18 hydrocodone pills
  • 3,235 doses of Xanax
  • 99 g of marijuana
  • 4 pistols
  • 2 assault rifles
Drugs and weapons seized during the arrest of Dawson and Burton-Emory
Drugs and weapons seized during the arrest of Dawson and Burton-Emory(SPD)

In this case, officials arrested Dasani Dawson, 22, and Cora Burton-Emory, 20. They’re both charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and obstruction of justice.

