2 Caddo men arrested for separate cases of alleged distribution of child porn

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, two men have been arrested in separate child porn cases.

On May 11, Robert Singleton, 66, was arrested on 49 counts of distribution of child pornography involving juveniles. LSP Special Victims Unit began their investigation into a suspect for allegedly downloading and distributing images of pornography involving juveniles. The suspect was later identified as Singleton.

A search warrant was obtained for his home in Shreveport. Wednesday, LSP-SVU troopers and agents from the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served the warrant and arrested Singleton. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The same day, LSP-SVU arrested Anthony Remedes, 38, on three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was obtained for his residence in Oil City. LSP-SVU troopers and agents from the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served the warrant and arrested Remedes. He was also booked into the CCC.

