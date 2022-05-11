Where are all the Real Time Crime Center cameras?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Almost a year ago, the City of Shreveport announced the launch of the Real Time Crime Center. The goal was to set up cameras all across the city in order to help spot criminal activity.

Hundreds of residents and businesses have since signed up to allow the Shreveport Police Department to use their doorbell cameras. However, nearly 10 months after the launch, it appears only two permanent cameras have been installed.

For the past two days, KSLA has requested an interview with Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson to find out why more cameras have not been set up. This is out of the 90 cameras they have said are put together and ready to go up.

As of now, we have only received the following statement from the City which reads in part:

“We have been working with key partners for several months to get cameras mounted on poles that are not owned by the City of Shreveport and are making tremendous progress and more cameras should be up on poles by the end of this year..”

Back in January, Mayor Adrian Perkins said they are working with partners to get more cams up.

“We are finalizing a deal with SWEPCO to where we are about to start hanging cameras on polls throughout the city, so we will have multiples of that by the end of this year to really reduce crime,” he said.

In the same statement from the City, they claim more cameras will be up but not until the end of the year. The two cameras currently up are across from Rhino Coffee on Texas Avenue and near the Blind Tiger on Texas Street and Spring Street.

