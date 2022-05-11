TTPD seeks to name new bridge after fallen officer

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - National Police Officer Week is a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Leaders with the Texarkana Texas Police Department want to honor an officer not just this week, but for years to come.

Work is nearing completion on a new bridge on Gibson Lane in Texarkana, Texas. TTPD Chief Kevin Schutte said he’s hoping the new construction will also bridge a closer connection with police and the community as they remember a fallen officer.

“We thought what a great honor it would be to honor Officer Jason Sprague if we dedicated that bridge and name, ‘Officer Jason Sprague Memorial Bridge,’” said Schutte.

Nine years ago, Sprague was killed when answering a call at a Texarkana Park. He was hit by a vehicle fleeing from the location. Chief Schutte said since this incident occurred, they have considered different ways to honor the officer so his sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Stephanie Sprague-West was married to the officer at the time of his death. She now lives in central Arkansas, but said she is grateful for the Texarkana community.

“When the chief reached out to me about this idea, it was a great compromise to be able to name something after Jason, without having to redo so much. I was very surprised and very grateful,” she said.

The decision to name the new bridge after Sprague is now in the hands of city council. The council will make their decision at their June meeting.

“I’m so thankful the city felt the need to honor one of our own, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to this community. Jason will never be replaced nor forgotten,” said Schutte.

Completion for the bridge is expected later in May.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.