Sunny, dry, hot; wash, rinse, repeat

Work week forecast is keeping it hot dry and sunny!
By Jessica Moore
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KSLA) - We’ve made it to the middle of the work week with the weekend just around the corner! Same old story continues, temperatures will continue to soar above average for this time of year with very little chances for rain. Thankfully, we are seeing signs of humidity dropping ever so slightly by the end of the week.

Wednesday night: temperatures will hang on to the 90s during the early evening hours with the rest of the evening staying warm in the 80s through 11pm in some spots. Overnight tonight, we’ll fall into the low 70s under clear skies and calm winds.

Thursday and Friday are both going to be pretty uncomfortable with very humid conditions. Morning temperatures each day are mainly going to start in the low 70s. On Thursday afternoon, we’ll warm into the mid 90s once again with near record heat in the peak heat of the day. Record highs were set at 96 and we may just tie that! Add in the humidity and tomorrow will feel more like the upper 90s!

On Friday, a bit more cloud cover will move in during the day and evening hours. High will be around the low 90s in the afternoon. There may be the slight chance we could see a few showers or storms pop up during the evening but mostly everyone will remain dry.

Heading through the weekend and into next week, I wish I could tell you big changes are coming, but I can’t lie to you. 90s will stick around throughout the weekend, even with possible hit and miss wet weather Saturday. Again, the humidity won’t be out of control, and that’s the best thing that we will have going for us towards the end of the forecast.

Sunday evening look to the skies around 11pm for the Super Flower Blood Moon...otherwise know as the Lunar Eclipse!

Have a great weekend!

