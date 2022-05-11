Getting Answers
Smalls Sliders opening this summer in Shreveport

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Smalls Sliders held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new location on Youree Drive in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Former Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, is once again investing in northwest Louisiana, this time with burgers.

Smalls Sliders is expected to open this summer, making it the second franchise for the company. Things are moving fast; just a few weeks ago, there was nothing but a sign at the construction site, but now, there’s a building along Youree Drive. When they do open, cheeseburgers and fries will be the only thing on the menu.

“We’re simple on purpose. That’s our vision here. We keep it simple, one, for our squad members and two, for our guests. There isn’t many options for a reason. That’s a risk, but that’s something we’re willing to gamble on, because if we can focus on doing that one thing really, really well, we know the product will be great,” said Jacob Dugas, cofounder of Small Sliders.

The franchise owner says he plans to start hiring as early as the week of May 16.

Click here to learn more about Smalls Sliders.

