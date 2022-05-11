Getting Answers
Senior at Caddo Magnet High receives scholarship from sheriff’s office

William Samuel Davis received an academic scholarship from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A senior at Caddo Magnet High School has received a nice chunk of change to help advance his future studies.

The academic scholarship was awarded to William Samuel Davis on Wednesday, May 11 during a ceremony at Government Plaza.

Davis is a senior at Caddo Magnet High who is about to graduate. He has a 3.5 GPA. Davis says he’ll use the $500 scholarship at LSU in Baton Rouge, where he plans to focus on nutrition and courses required for a physician assistant program. Davis is the son of Elisha and Roslyn Davis of Shreveport.

The sheriff’s office says Davis was chosen for the scholarship because of his academic achievement, leadership, and character. Davis participated in the National Junior Honor Society, the Interact Club, Ochsner LSU Hospital “Day with the Docs”, LSU Hospital AHEC of a Summer program, Medical Application of Science for Health program, Ernest J. Gaines Literary Symposium, Guitar Club, BSA Club, Regional Autonomous Robotics Circuit Competition, and the Ambassadors of Caddo Magnet.

Davis also volunteered at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in 2019 and is currently a registered hospice volunteer. Davis founded Sam’s Super Boxes of Hope. He has won many awards from Caddo Magnet, including at the school’s music festival, the Voice of Democracy Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Greater Shreveport Music Teachers Association Festival.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

