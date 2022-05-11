Getting Answers
Senate to vote on bill that would preserve women’s right to abortion

U.S. Capitol building
By Kori Johnson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following a week of protests, vigils and student walk-outs across the country, the conversation on abortion is still going strong.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Senate is holding a key vote on a bill to preserve the right to abortion: the Women’s Health Protection Act. This is as Roe v. Wade remains in jeopardy.

However, the bill isn’t likely to make a dent in the abortion battle, as it is expected to fail amid widespread Republican opposition. One prominent Republican said it’s too broad and raises concerns about it not including a “conscience clause” which would allow providers to refuse to perform abortions for religious or moral reasons.

Senate leaders say today’s vote is crucial.

“Today’s vote is one of the most consequential we will take in decades, because for the first time in 50 years, a conservative majority - an extreme majority on the Supreme Court - is on the brink of declaring that women do not have freedom over their own bodies. One of the longest steps back in the court’s entire history,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D).

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 for continued coverage of the Senate vote.

