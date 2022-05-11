Getting Answers
Reopening of DiamondJacks in Bossier could take at least a year

DiamondJacks Casino Resort in Bossier City, La.
DiamondJacks Casino Resort in Bossier City, La.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Those waiting to gamble again at DiamondJacks in Bossier City will have to wait quite awhile it seems.

On Wednesday, May 11, officials with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said it will likely take a year or more to fully reopen the casino. However, they say this time frame is much shorter than it would’ve taken for P2E to surrender the license and go through the bidding process. They say that would’ve taken two to three years.

Foundation Gaming will hopefully present their official reopening plans to the board in June or July. Plans include doing away with the riverboat, making it a land-based casino, as well as a complete renovation of the property (hotel rooms, meeting rooms, restaurants, etc.).

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler says he’s excited that new leadership is coming in to revive the building.

“I’m excited about it. This is going to be good for Bossier and Shreveport. This is going to bring a bunch more people in it. People can just drop off, right off of I-20, right there. East bank is growing, Margaritaville is growing, the Boardwalk is fixing to start growing. East bank is really getting big. It’s bringing a lot of people into town,” the mayor said.

