Panola County Sheriff’s Office responds to gas site explosion

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a gas site explosion that happened Wednesday, May 11.

The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the Grand Bluff Community.

PCSO is waiting for the pipeline company to arrive at the site.

