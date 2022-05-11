Getting Answers
Panola County Sheriff’s Office responds to gas site explosion

By Alex Onken and Andrun Fisher
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a gas site explosion that happened Wednesday, May 11.

The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the Grand Bluff Community.

The first call to dispatchers came in around 11:30 a.m. to a site off Highway 59 north in the Grand Bluff Community.(KSLA)

PCSO is waiting for the pipeline company to arrive at the site.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

