Overturned big-rig closes portion of I-220 west in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a wreck that closed a busy roadway in Shreveport on Wednesday.

The call came in just before 8 a.m. to an area of Interstate 220 west between the Interstate 20 interchange and Jefferson Paige Road. A tractor-trailer overturned on the curve before I-220 turns into La. Hwy 3132.

No word on injuries at his time.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area and find an alternate route.

