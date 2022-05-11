Getting Answers
Overturned big-rig closes portion of I-220 west in Shreveport

By Alex Onken
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a wreck that closed a busy roadway in Shreveport on Wednesday.

The call came in just before 8 a.m. to an area of Interstate 220 west between the Interstate 20 interchange and Jefferson Paige Road. A tractor-trailer overturned on the curve before I-220 turns into La. Hwy 3132.

No word on injuries at his time.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area and find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

