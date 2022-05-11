New tenant coming to Port of Caddo-Bossier, bringing new job opportunities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than three dozen new jobs are coming to northwest Louisiana. That’s because the Port of Caddo-Bossier is adding a new tenant.

Sunny Point Aggregates is building a new sand and proppants processing facility. The company anticipates generating 3 million tons of frac sand per year. They expect it to help reduce the costs associated with the Haynesville shale drilling.

“The Haynesville Shale brought us here. We’re from here and so this is a local company, local ownership, local employees, and we’re excited to be here,” said Bill Bowdon, president and CEO of Performance Proppants.

A new tenant is coming to the Port of Caddo-Bossier. (KSLA)

“They could have gone other places, but they chose to expand here. That means we’ve got the right environment. We’re taking advantage of what Eric and his team have put at the port so we can plan these projects quickly,” said Justyn Dixon, president and CEO of NLEP.

Both the Bossier and Shreveport mayors were there for the groundbreaking. Construction is expected to be complete in August, with operations starting in September.

