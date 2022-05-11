Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

Memorial ceremony for officers killed in the line of duty held in Marshall

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a ceremony was held in downtown Marshall to honor law enforcement...
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a ceremony was held in downtown Marshall to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - On Wednesday, May 11, the Marshall Police Department and other law enforcement agencies all came together to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A law enforcement memorial service was held at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall. This year, 619 Texas officers killed in the line of duty will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Three-hundred and nineteen of those deaths were COVID-19-related.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a ceremony was held in downtown Marshall to honor law enforcement...
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a ceremony was held in downtown Marshall to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.(KSLA)

“Lowering flags on Peace Officers Memorial Day is an appropriate way to show our respect for those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and to remember the family, friends, and colleagues they left behind,” said Craig W. Floyd, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial chairman. “It also is an important reminder of the continued service and sacrifice of the 800,000 law enforcement officers who protect our communities and safeguard our democracy day in and day out.”

So far in 2022 in the United States, 88 officers have died in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Smalls Sliders held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new location...
Smalls Sliders opening this summer in Shreveport
ArtBreak returns in 2022
ArtBreak Festival returns to Shreveport for 36th time
William Samuel Davis received an academic scholarship from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on...
Senior at Caddo Magnet High receives scholarship from sheriff’s office
For the first time in three years, Film Prize Junior's festival is back, but in-person. The...
Film Prize Jr. returns ‘in-person’ for the first time in three years