Its staying HOT, HOT, HOT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle of the week we continue to track more intense heat and humidity for the region. High temperatures today will again be in the low to mid-90s across the ArkLaTex with ample sunshine and elevated humidity. As we head towards the weekend it appears more and more likely our temperatures will diverge in that our highs will be moving up and our humidity will move down to a degree. Rain chances still appear to be fairly sparse with the best chance of showers and storms coming on Friday into Saturday, but overall our pattern still appears to be fairly dry.

We are tracking continued intense heat and humidity for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, I know I sound like a broken record, but please make sure you dress comfortably as highs will again be in the 90s. Temperatures are starting off in the 70s this morning and then will shoot up from there. When you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be right around 100 degree mark or just under it.

As we head towards the weekend we are tracking more of the same for the region with low clouds in the morning and sunshine and intense heat in the afternoon. The best thing that we have going for us in that while our highs will be in the mid-90s our dew points should come down somewhat and will help it feel a little bit more comfortable. While rain chances remain low Friday night could see some scattered showers and storms, especially for the eastern third of the viewing area.

Heading through the weekend and into next week I wish I could tell you big changes are coming, but I can’t lie to you. 90s will stick around throughout the weekend even with possible hit and miss wet weather Saturday. Again the humidity won’t be out of control, and that’s the best thing that we will have going for us towards the end of the forecast. Even as we to next week the 90s won’t be going anywhere as our scorching May rolls on.

So if intense heat is your thing, this is YOUR week! Have a great Wednesday!

