Film Prize Jr. returns ‘in-person’ for the first time in three years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After celebrating and cultivating the creativity of young, aspiring filmmakers from across Louisiana virtually for the past three years — Film Prize Junior is returning to its in-person festival this weekend.

The festival begins on Friday, May 13 and runs until Sunday, May 15. Film Prize Junior is coinciding with the Shreveport Regional Art Council’s Artbreak! festival.

“These students were really able to complete the entire process because with Film Prize Junior, we’re unique from a lot of filmmaking competitions for students,” said Shadi Darzeidan, director of Film Prize Junior. “We are with them through the entire process, we start with recruiting teachers, the teachers find their students and from there we just try and help our students through the entire process.”

Darzeidan said Film Prize Junior staffers work with students across the state on creating ideas, writing scripts, shooting the short films and then also with editing — a feat, Darzeidan believes should be celebrated.

“I’m really looking forward to more schools coming out of this in future years,” he explained. “We are here to help build our state and build our students into the future.”

The festival is also breaking submission records again in 2022: 83 short films from 48 schools across Louisiana were entered into the competition. Attendees will have the chance to view the films, either in-person this weekend, or online here.

“We are very committed to helping them do the most they can with the resources they have themselves,” Darzeidan added. “We don’t want any of our teachers or students to feel that they need to have the film come out like a Michael Bay with huge explosions or effects.”

There is also prize money at stake, as these young filmmakers will be competing for a shot at a piece of $10,000 worth of media equipment grant and scholarships.

Film Prize Junior is free and open to middle and high school students in Louisiana. A virtual red carpet event is also taking place with some of the student filmmakers to discuss their films.

