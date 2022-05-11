Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Advertisement

ArtBreak Festival returns to Shreveport for 36th time

ArtBreak returns in 2022
ArtBreak returns in 2022(Shreveport Regional Arts Council)
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArtBreak Festival is back for the 36th time in Shreveport.

Hundreds of Caddo Parish students engaged in hands-on art activities. The festival also features school and community performances, along with exhibits of art by more than 3,000 students.

The festival is the south’s largest showcase of student art programs. Caddo Parish Public Schools said the festival allows students to enhance their knowledge beyond traditional curriculum.

“I think it’s so important that we focus on the whole childhood and in that respect we have to look at things like the arts and how they enrich opportunities. Research clearly shows the students who are involved in the arts are academically more successful. We really look at this as an opportunity to not only ensure that our kids and the school system not only ensure that they know those basic skills, but also that they’re well rounded and have an appreciation for the arts and all that it offers our world,” said Caddo Superintendent Lamar Goree.

The event ends Sunday, May 15.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landry Anglin, 13, died after being hit by a stray bullet that was fired during a rolling...
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highland neighborhood
Tykendrick Bradford, 16
16-year-old Hope High student killed in drive-by shooting
BOOKED: Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, one count each of indecent behavior with...
Former Bossier teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
Kevonte Collins, 16, was apprehended May 2, 2022, in the Dallas area, according to Texarkana,...
Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

Latest News

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Smalls Sliders held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new location...
Smalls Sliders opening this summer in Shreveport
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a ceremony was held in downtown Marshall to honor law enforcement...
Memorial ceremony for officers killed in the line of duty held in Marshall
William Samuel Davis received an academic scholarship from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on...
Senior at Caddo Magnet High receives scholarship from sheriff’s office
For the first time in three years, Film Prize Junior's festival is back, but in-person. The...
Film Prize Jr. returns ‘in-person’ for the first time in three years