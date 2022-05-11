ArtBreak Festival returns to Shreveport for 36th time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ArtBreak Festival is back for the 36th time in Shreveport.

Hundreds of Caddo Parish students engaged in hands-on art activities. The festival also features school and community performances, along with exhibits of art by more than 3,000 students.

The festival is the south’s largest showcase of student art programs. Caddo Parish Public Schools said the festival allows students to enhance their knowledge beyond traditional curriculum.

“I think it’s so important that we focus on the whole childhood and in that respect we have to look at things like the arts and how they enrich opportunities. Research clearly shows the students who are involved in the arts are academically more successful. We really look at this as an opportunity to not only ensure that our kids and the school system not only ensure that they know those basic skills, but also that they’re well rounded and have an appreciation for the arts and all that it offers our world,” said Caddo Superintendent Lamar Goree.

The event ends Sunday, May 15.

