Arkansas man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew twice

Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, (above) was involved in a civil dispute with his nephew Larry Williams of Fouke.(Miller County Sheriff's Office | MCSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after authorities say he shot at his nephew multiple times, hitting him twice.

Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office say the call came in at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 to a home in the 1100 block of Miller County Road 462, regarding the sound of gunshots.

Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, was involved in a civil dispute with his nephew Larry Williams of Fouke.

MCSO deputies and members of the Criminal Investigation Division were able to take Randy Williams into custody without incident. He faces a charge of battery first degree — a Class B felony.

The incident remains under investigation.

